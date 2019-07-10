Waste Management (WM) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Portland Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $4.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 179,558 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 75,880 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 38 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 483,952 shares. 10,273 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications. Pcj Counsel Limited accumulated 229,842 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has 11,200 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel Inc owns 347,073 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,941 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 182,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd accumulated 253 shares. Miracle Mile Lc accumulated 45,459 shares. Bellecapital owns 15,850 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 36.19M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited invested in 0% or 6,940 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Addenda Cap holds 85,251 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,263 shares to 10,785 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $455.89 million for 27.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. Shares for $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. On Tuesday, January 15 POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 338 shares.