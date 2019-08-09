Waste Management (WM) Holder Iberiabank Has Boosted Stake by $942,553 as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Golub Group Decreased Position

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 394,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 407,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 7.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 42,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.49. About 230,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 4,441 shares to 75,047 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 13,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,782 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126,613 shares to 308,396 shares, valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

