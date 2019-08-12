Waste Management (WM) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Holding; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Market Valuation Rose, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Upped Its Holding by $628,033

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 12,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 87,413 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 74,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 2.04 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 4,245 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.24M shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 18,665 shares to 110,120 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts I by 25,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,353 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

