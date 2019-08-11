Waste Management (WM) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Lowered Its Stake by $821,219; Motco Has Boosted Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Price Declined

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares to 34,650 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 61,522 shares. Amer Intll Gp reported 149,790 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 96 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howe Rusling holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Tru reported 0.02% stake. Fiera Cap Corporation owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,936 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 36,220 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 3,479 shares. Element Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Highvista Strategies Limited Company invested in 2,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 2.24% or 215,674 shares. Bessemer Ltd stated it has 0.7% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 28,375 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year's $1.15 per share.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) insider trading activity shows significant insider buying in recent months.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares to 134,042 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Value by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Limited holds 2.52% or 43,853 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 1.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 10,669 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,547 shares. Cincinnati holds 3.11% or 1.38 million shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,090 shares. City reported 33,419 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 77,550 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,606 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jlb And Associate Inc has invested 1.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).