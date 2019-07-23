Waste Management (WM) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Cut Holding by $821,219 as Valuation Rose; Community West (CWBC) Stake Held by Cutler Capital Management Llc

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 1,102 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Co reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Daiwa Securities holds 0.02% or 26,776 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 32,366 shares. Community Financial Services Grp Ltd has 4,247 shares. 4,758 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has 126,023 shares. Tributary Cap Management reported 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 3,366 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.64% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 376 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 53,140 shares. Agf America Incorporated reported 57,998 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 10,080 shares. Notis stated it has 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has 508,361 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) by 49,150 shares to 72,350 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 214,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) reported 2,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 194 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Morgan Stanley has 3,138 shares. Zpr Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 15,982 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 160,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 18,680 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 79,082 shares. Cutler Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 216,639 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 46,357 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 10,477 are owned by Da Davidson And Co. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,751 activity. $9,950 worth of stock was bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT on Wednesday, May 22. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F. 296 shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK, worth $2,984 on Monday, June 3.