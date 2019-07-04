Waste Management Inv. (WM) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; World Asset Management Upped Duke Energy (DUK) Stake by $556,606

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inv. (WM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 100,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.85 million, down from 339,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inv. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 6,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,250 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 43,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 7,000 shares. Lakeview Ltd invested in 0.23% or 3,616 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 168,611 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1,977 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paloma Prtn Management Co reported 114,858 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.99% or 365,896 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Department Mb Comml Bank N A owns 1,402 shares. 685,829 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 0.04% or 776 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.26% or 10,664 shares in its portfolio. Intl Invsts reported 2.04 million shares. 3,916 are held by Shoker Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 150,875 shares to 394,303 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of stock. 338 shares valued at $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

