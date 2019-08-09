Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Since Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management Inc. 107 3.35 N/A 4.34 26.97 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 8 0.36 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 7.4% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Waste Management Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Waste Management Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Waste Management Inc. and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Waste Management Inc.’s average price target is $112.25, while its potential downside is -5.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of Waste Management Inc. shares and 93.6% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares. Waste Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.5% are Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Management Inc. 1.04% 1.48% 10.33% 23.24% 31.65% 31.48% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05%

For the past year Waste Management Inc. has 31.48% stronger performance while Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.