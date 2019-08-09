Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

We are comparing Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management Inc. 107 3.35 N/A 4.34 26.97 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 10 1.16 N/A -12.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waste Management Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 7.4% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9%

Liquidity

Waste Management Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, NRC Group Holdings Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Waste Management Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Waste Management Inc. and NRC Group Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.72% for Waste Management Inc. with average target price of $112.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of Waste Management Inc. shares and 13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares. 0.1% are Waste Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Management Inc. 1.04% 1.48% 10.33% 23.24% 31.65% 31.48% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26%

For the past year Waste Management Inc. has weaker performance than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.