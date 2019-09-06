Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Reaches $119.54 52-Week High; RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (RTLLF) Shorts Raised By 6.67%

The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high and has $127.91 target or 7.00% above today’s $119.54 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $50.82 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $127.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.56 billion more. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 124,438 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had an increase of 6.67% in short interest. RTLLF’s SI was 4,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.67% from 4,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 48 days are for RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s short sellers to cover RTLLF’s short positions. It closed at $665.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,206 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.94% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Citizens Bancshares And stated it has 25,433 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 215,674 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 669,584 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 573,157 are held by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.05% or 4,053 shares in its portfolio. 11,828 were accumulated by Advisory Services Lc. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.18% or 40,471 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 142,802 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 18,802 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,150 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is -3.13% below currents $119.54 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.99 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.82 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 29.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.