Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Reaches $118.57 52-Week High; White Elm Capital Has Cut Visa (V) Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 143,000 shares with $22.34 million value, down from 168,200 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 713,732 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high and has $126.87 target or 7.00% above today’s $118.57 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $50.36B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $126.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.53 billion more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 130,435 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -7.51% below currents $118.57 stock price. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.72M for 27.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.36 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. Shares for $11.34 million were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.83 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.