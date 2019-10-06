Waste Management, Inc. (WM) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. WM’s profit would be $486.93 million giving it 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Waste Management, Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Among 6 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charter Communications has $51500 highest and $38000 lowest target. $441.57’s average target is 3.24% above currents $427.72 stock price. Charter Communications had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) rating on Friday, October 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $51500 target. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo maintained Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $40000 target. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 29. See Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) latest ratings:

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.38 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $118.25’s average target is 1.41% above currents $116.61 stock price. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold Charter Communications, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Lc has 24,700 shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Covey Ltd invested 5.59% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 110,056 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

The stock increased 2.65% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $427.72. About 967,892 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 06/03/2018 – OPEC WANTS CHARTER TO CONTINUE COOPERATING W/ NON-OPEC: UAE; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL SAYS THE NEW FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY TO 2023; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 10/04/2018 – DELIVERY OF HANDYSIZE DRY BULK CARRIER WITH LONG TERM CHARTER; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 17/05/2018 – Securing Critical Infrastructure Highlighted as New Partners Join Charter of Trust during U.S. Infrastructure Week; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED