Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Analysts See $1.15 EPS; Community Health Systems (CYH) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. WM’s profit would be $487.86 million giving it 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Waste Management, Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00M shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 64 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold stakes in Community Health Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 107.71 million shares, down from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.45% above currents $115.28 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $106 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lord Abbett And accumulated 144,499 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc reported 4,436 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 456,962 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 31,916 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 4,167 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,852 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,760 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 94,901 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 110,388 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ameriprise Financial invested in 3.34M shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $48.91 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.16 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $441.51 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

