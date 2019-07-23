Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Analysts See $1.08 EPS; 1 Analysts Are Bullish PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Last Week

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.08 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.93% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WM’s profit would be $458.74M giving it 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Waste Management, Inc.’s analysts see 14.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.75 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 26.9 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs L P reported 176,748 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru holds 0.94% or 92,580 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors accumulated 0.03% or 1.37 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bancorporation has invested 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 58,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs reported 0.82% stake. Whittier Of Nevada has 6,020 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Colony Limited Liability reported 8,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp holds 11,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill owns 6,574 shares. Moreover, Cutter Company Brokerage has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,007 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,257 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.61 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.99 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.