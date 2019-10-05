Waste Management Del (WM) Market Value Rose While Argyle Capital Management Lowered Stake by $744,625; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Stock Declined, Family Management Has Cut Its Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp analyzed 6,803 shares as the company's stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 8,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,035 shares to 31,336 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 54,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has 9,135 shares. New York-based M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.76% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 123,692 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp owns 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 805 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company owns 1,200 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1.52M shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Limited has invested 0.79% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 2.36% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 92,970 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management has 10,237 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 126,901 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 148 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.59% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 695 shares.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year's $5.1 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Td Asset accumulated 0.15% or 870,965 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 2,475 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 258,154 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,958 shares. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated has 38,376 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer holds 1.45M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv has 0.9% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,652 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 63,680 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 7,939 shares. Blair William Il holds 27,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc holds 126,033 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.