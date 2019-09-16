Waste Management Del (WM) Holder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Price Rose, Holder Minerva Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $352,000

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.85. About 826,064 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 170,079 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,400 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 429,041 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 53,851 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,586 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 412,402 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs holds 19,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Boston Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 2.91M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 17,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Falcon Point Capital invested in 0.56% or 94,174 shares. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 73,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 84,028 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 50,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.84 million for 24.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

