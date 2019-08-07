Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections Inc. 90 4.64 N/A 2.07 43.76 Clean Harbors Inc. 68 1.27 N/A 1.40 55.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Waste Connections Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. Clean Harbors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waste Connections Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Waste Connections Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) and Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.2 beta indicates that Waste Connections Inc. is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Clean Harbors Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Waste Connections Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Clean Harbors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Clean Harbors Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Waste Connections Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Waste Connections Inc. and Clean Harbors Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 4.79% for Waste Connections Inc. with average target price of $95. Competitively Clean Harbors Inc. has a consensus target price of $77.67, with potential upside of 2.16%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Waste Connections Inc. is looking more favorable than Clean Harbors Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.3% of Waste Connections Inc. shares and 93.1% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares. Waste Connections Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18% Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67%

For the past year Waste Connections Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clean Harbors Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats Clean Harbors Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.