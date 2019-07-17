Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) EPS Estimated At $0.92; Unum Group Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to report $0.92 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. T_WCN’s profit would be $243.27M giving it 34.50 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Waste Connections, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 147,700 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CFO; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B, EST. $1.23B; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B

Unum Group (UNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 179 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 162 sold and decreased positions in Unum Group. The funds in our database reported: 187.49 million shares, down from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unum Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 141 Increased: 124 New Position: 55.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.57 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 61.1 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.06M for 6.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Unum Group for 5.53 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 135,318 shares or 6.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 4.67% invested in the company for 582,290 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc., a New York-based fund reported 593,853 shares.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 3.07 million shares traded or 58.37% up from the average. Unum Group (UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%