Washington Trust Company Upped Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $334,428; Capital World Investors Holds Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 15.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.74M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arbutus Gets Clearance to Initiate Hepatitis Study, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gilead (GILD), Nurix Announce Pact to Develop Novel Therapies for Cancer and Other Diseases – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GILD vs. ILMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 2.40M shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amg Natl Comml Bank invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Violich Management invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 64,600 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 140,000 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 76,710 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 251 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr holds 8,714 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Crossvault Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 38,444 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A accumulated 3,524 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.37M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edgestream Partners Lp has 6,232 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 451,736 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Dan McMahon as Spokane Office Business Leader, Health – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,933 shares to 98,490 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,833 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IWB).