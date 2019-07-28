Washington Trust Company Upped Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $648,577; Jane Street Group Raised Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake by $373,689 as Market Valuation Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 45.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 41,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,370 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 90,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 273,973 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 6,298 shares. Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.03% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Creative Planning reported 76,300 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 289,501 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 75 shares. The New York-based Van Eck has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Arrow Investment Lc reported 42,852 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 277,282 were reported by Cohen And Steers Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 668,429 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 29,125 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Freestone Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 4,009 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.01% or 491 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning holds 0.05% or 350 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,689 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And Tru holds 1,261 shares. Ithaka Grp has 2.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 84,179 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.45% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 270,377 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co owns 12,600 shares or 12.92% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,170 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 3,131 shares.

