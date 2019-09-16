Washington Trust Company Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $5.59 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Its Position

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 74.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 54,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 72,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22 million, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 49,853 shares to 533,169 shares, valued at $23.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 376,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 10,771 shares to 901,999 shares, valued at $50.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 2,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.