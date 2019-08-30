Washington Trust Company Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Upped by $648,577 as Stock Price Declined; Colgate Palmolive (CL) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $369,580 as Share Value Rose

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.79. About 4.48M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 87,228 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 81,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 734,237 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares to 13,523 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,502 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Mgmt accumulated 8,130 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc owns 4,680 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 77,618 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 9.39 million shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 20,571 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,295 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,322 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,749 shares. Boston Research, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,351 shares. Chemical Bankshares accumulated 20,596 shares. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 1.26% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baxter Bros accumulated 44,908 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 511 shares. Reik Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ctc Lc has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Family Firm holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,882 shares. Allstate has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 109,926 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1.41% or 145,144 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 4,227 shares. Nine Masts Cap invested in 0.22% or 3,861 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 303,467 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Company reported 9,500 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Orrstown Service accumulated 200 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 4,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 167,077 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scie (NYSE:TMO) by 6,832 shares to 162,031 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

