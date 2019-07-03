Washington Trust Company Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Has Lifted by $334,428 as Market Valuation Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $20.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 1.58 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REMAINS CONFIDENT IN EXISTING FINL GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $102.92. About 1.02M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $8.09M were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California owns 1.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,200 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co reported 1.61% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.71% or 67,072 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,346 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.43 million shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 18,311 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 5,631 shares. The California-based World Invsts has invested 0.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Whittier Com stated it has 13,191 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bartlett Lc invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 6,786 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 5.10 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 56 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 13,204 shares to 217,314 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,151 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,871 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 192,752 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 730,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Llc holds 250 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 285,409 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 379,643 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 59,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com reported 5,635 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has invested 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc owns 5,379 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 40,945 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Co reported 245,508 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 252,294 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited has 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 17,960 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company.