Washington Trust Company Raised Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake By $487,008; 8 Analysts Are Bullish Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 42.64% above currents $29.27 stock price. Viper Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. See Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $38.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $47 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

Washington Trust Company increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 6,408 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)'s stock rose 8.75%. The Washington Trust Company holds 110,788 shares with $8.53M value, up from 104,380 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.72 billion valuation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 42.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Washington Trust Company decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 16,933 shares to 98,490 valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) stake by 13,204 shares and now owns 217,314 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -10.91% below currents $89.8 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9600 target. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

