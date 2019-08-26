Washington Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 76,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, down from 88,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 2.93 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.08M shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Lc holds 51,119 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 26,240 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Company reported 384,214 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,452 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Js Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 268,572 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 22,533 shares. Windham Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Group Incorporated holds 2.77% or 5,475 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has 431,562 shares. 33,420 were accumulated by Telos Capital Mgmt Inc. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Management Limited Liability has 6.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,040 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 5,200 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,986 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

