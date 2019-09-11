Washington Trust Company Lowered Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $778,918 as Valuation Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 1.07M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 16,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 98,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 115,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 11.30 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.05B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,408 shares to 110,788 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 770,774 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.68% or 179.90M shares. Blume has invested 3.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dodge And Cox owns 81.81M shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 4.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.01M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ar Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 5,300 shares. Natl Company Tx has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westchester Cap Management Inc holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.35% or 36,179 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 76,791 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 876,159 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.26 million shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

