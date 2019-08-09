Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Has 0.85 Sentiment

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 17 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced equity positions in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now own: 8.10 million shares, up from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 2.

Washington Trust Company decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 1,436 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Washington Trust Company holds 86,833 shares with $20.17M value, down from 88,269 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $70.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $254.16. About 711,186 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company increased Vanguard (VOO) stake by 10,881 shares to 24,261 valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 32,211 shares and now owns 81,345 shares. Ishares Trust (TIP) was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson (BDX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability holds 160 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone owns 42,593 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,786 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru Co reported 3,903 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Lc invested 1.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Riverhead Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested in 221,295 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 1.92% or 141,434 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 11,764 shares. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc stated it has 213 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 10,620 shares. S R Schill & Associates, Washington-based fund reported 1,063 shares.

More notable recent First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II declares $0.0735 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Hanover and Tuckerman exit FCT – PE Hub” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winners And Losers Since Mid-June Buying Spree – Holding Period Is Not Over Yet – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Poloniex could leave itself open to legal threats by socializing 1,800 BTC loss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $316.63 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 30.65 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. holds 1.11% of its portfolio in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II for 711,099 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 168,305 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 658,037 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.5% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,964 shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 30,024 shares traded. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.