Washington Trust Company Lowered Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Position by $1.10 Million; Pzena Investment Management Lifted Its Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Holding by $1.76 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 92,615 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 642,854 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, up from 550,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.65 million market cap company. It closed at $15.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Nasdaq Has Determined That Co Is Non-Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT PANEL GRANTED COMPANY’S REQUEST TO EXTEND AUTOMATIC 15-DAY STAY OF SUSPENSION FROM NASDAQ; 10/05/2018 – SMCI NEEDS ADDED TIME TO ANALYZE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 24/04/2018 – Super Micro Computer Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 20 Days; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen lntel® Core™ Processors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI)

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 147,139 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, down from 164,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 670,989 shares to 20.23M shares, valued at $178.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,421 shares to 246,337 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

