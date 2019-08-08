Washington Trust Company Lowered Cerner (CERN) Holding by $433,908 as Stock Rose; Taylor Asset Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.32 Million; Share Value Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Appetite for tech remains despite Facebook scandal, ETF data shows; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 285,763 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 292,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,871 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 3,384 shares. Ssi Invest stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkside Bank And Trust holds 0.15% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Com owns 13.75M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 87,178 shares. Mai Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3.32M are owned by Natixis. Gladius Limited Partnership holds 77,903 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). House Lc holds 256,584 shares. Ipswich Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,343 shares. 233,652 are held by Shell Asset Management.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares to 221,382 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,149 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Wide Holdg A S has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 50,329 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc has 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 8,000 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 4,916 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 37,485 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 308 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.04% or 77,644 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 65,416 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,763 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 74,979 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 36,876 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.01M shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $201.09 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 2,838 shares to 7,018 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJR).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Keys to Investing in Next-Gen Healthcare Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “VAâ€™s spotty maintenance tracking may impede transition to Cerner EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.