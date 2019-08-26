Washington Trust Company Lifted Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding by $487,008 as Share Value Rose; As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 1.24 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 915,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09M, up from 881,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07 million shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both

