Washington Trust Company Lifted Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $334,428; As Unilever Plc (UL) Shares Rose, Cambridge Trust Company Boosted Stake by $918,669

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 141,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 111,062 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 113,876 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scie (NYSE:TMO) by 6,832 shares to 162,031 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,042 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Planning Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ing Groep Nv holds 75,231 shares. Perkins Coie Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 513 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 422,764 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 142,471 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 112,527 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor invested in 1.97M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Parkside Bank & holds 0.01% or 414 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 22,084 shares. Vestor Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 860 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 8,771 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Research & has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Guardian Life Communications Of America reported 1,456 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.