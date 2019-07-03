Washington Trust Company Lifted By $895,250 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Last Week

Washington Trust Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 7,162 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Washington Trust Company holds 285,443 shares with $35.83 million value, up from 278,281 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35M on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Shares for $457,747 were sold by KANAYA SUSAN M. The insider Cappel Markus J. sold $158,790. $447,092 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was sold by Schall Thomas J..

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $516.05 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

