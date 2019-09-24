Washington Trust Company Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37 million, up from 285,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 21.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, up from 31,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 24.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) March 25 Event: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 42,825 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,944 shares. Academy Mgmt Tx owns 96,049 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 310,043 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 12.78% or 179,920 shares. Garland has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 3.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Management has invested 11.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon And Assocs Incorporated holds 6.85% or 111,857 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 708,891 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, 1St Source Bank has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,461 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 52,325 shares. The New York-based Corsair Management LP has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 14,900 shares to 43,945 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,048 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta reported 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb And Assoc Inc holds 131,497 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt owns 112,278 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 279,680 shares stake. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag And Caldwell Llc accumulated 766,898 shares. Cap City Trust Fl invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.38M shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department reported 99,653 shares. The New York-based Joho Limited has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark holds 0.36% or 329,454 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested in 3.4% or 900,939 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum reported 9,346 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 54,264 shares to 18,262 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,166 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).