Washington Trust Company Increases Position in Universal Display (OLED); Usca Ria Has Cut Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding by $514,794

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 619,169 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.01. About 460,858 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,306 shares to 138,646 shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 13,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 34,644 shares to 74,110 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 60,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

