Washington Trust Company Increased Its Stake in Universal Display (OLED) by $506,856 as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Posts a Stellar Quarter on Accelerated Orders From China – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of July – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Universal Display Corporation (OLED) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica holds 1,875 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 10,823 shares. Sei Investments reported 22,500 shares. Beaconlight Limited holds 27,207 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 6,604 shares. 1492 Capital Limited Com holds 1.2% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.21% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,199 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 1,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management invested in 1,223 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William And Commerce Il holds 4,239 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 8,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 352,447 shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd holds 7.23% or 3,079 shares in its portfolio.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,883 shares to 406,129 shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IWB) by 3,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,379 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).