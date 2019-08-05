Washington Trust Company Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $895,250 as Stock Value Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $1.89 Million; Stock Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 161.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 15,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 25,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 9,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 317,686 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser stated it has 6.87 million shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,104 were accumulated by Lyons Wealth Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Com has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,768 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Braun Stacey Inc stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth owns 14,045 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 5,572 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management owns 80,700 shares. Putnam Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.55M shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Advsr holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,690 shares. Moreover, Willis Counsel has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,440 shares. At Savings Bank has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Grp Inc Lp reported 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,381 shares to 285,763 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,844 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 20,527 shares to 24,332 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,192 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 23,866 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Invest Management has 25,329 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 343 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Paloma Partners reported 25,743 shares stake. Bartlett Ltd Company owns 998 shares. 134,897 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Boston Advsr Ltd reported 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.11% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 73,625 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 146,045 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4.79 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Us Bankshares De owns 57,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.