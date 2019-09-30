Washington Trust Company Increased Its Fidelity National Information (FIS) Stake by $332,328; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Stock Price Declined While Harbourvest Partners Has Decreased Position by $792,848

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 85,863 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, up from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.14 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,929 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 16,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hightower Lc has 73,299 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,622 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Moreover, Finemark Savings Bank And Tru has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 10,900 shares. C Ww Group Hldg A S has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,597 shares. 905 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc. Tdam Usa invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 17,147 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital holds 0.13% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.40 million shares. Bluemar Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.43% or 67,949 shares. First Personal Financial Service has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 833 shares to 105,818 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,306 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,094 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability reported 60,261 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 438,919 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 245,369 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 193,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 693,785 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 119,189 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 128,495 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 168,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,662 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,927 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 188,338 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 288,008 shares.