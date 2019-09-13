Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $518,363; Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Cut Holding by $783,250 as Valuation Declined

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 87,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 98,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 17.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 30,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.60M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07B market cap company. It closed at $25.35 lastly. It is down 30.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,362 shares to 124,660 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 105,918 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 349,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).