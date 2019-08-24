Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Position; Shorts at Avis Budget Group (CAR) Lowered By 2.66%

Washington Trust Company decreased Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)’s stock declined 1.88%. The Washington Trust Company holds 829,844 shares with $43.92M value, down from 838,566 last quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc now has $790.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 23,973 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) had a decrease of 2.66% in short interest. CAR’s SI was 6.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.66% from 6.99M shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 7 days are for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)’s short sellers to cover CAR’s short positions. The SI to Avis Budget Group Inc’s float is 9.19%. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.32M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Americas and International. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure divisions of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious divisions of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members.

Among 2 analysts covering Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avis Budget Group has $48 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 80.23% above currents $24.69 stock price. Avis Budget Group had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 11,213 shares. Prudential holds 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 428,926 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 618,102 shares. Sol Mgmt Company accumulated 0.07% or 7,540 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0.04% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 24,735 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 2,350 shares. 37,787 were reported by First Ltd Partnership. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 208,567 shares. 65,000 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Fil Ltd accumulated 5 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 26,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Inc invested in 0.05% or 11,800 shares. 33,917 are held by Gru One Trading L P.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company increased Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJR) stake by 4,776 shares to 18,402 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 37,995 shares and now owns 275,519 shares. Ishares Trust (TIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 193,788 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,903 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advisors Lp holds 14,843 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 485,800 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 5,500 are owned by Columbia Asset. Washington Trust Com reported 2.46% stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btim holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 220,088 shares. Barry Inv Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 2,070 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 26,038 shares. 6,049 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,734 shares.