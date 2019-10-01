Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Bk Of America (BAC) Position; SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (SIUIF) SI Decreased By 3.25%

Washington Trust Company decreased Bk Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 20,792 shares as Bk Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Washington Trust Company holds 1.10 million shares with $31.89M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Bk Of America Corp now has $265.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 41.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. SIUIF’s SI was 66.91M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 69.15 million shares previously. With 55,300 avg volume, 1210 days are for SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)’s short sellers to cover SIUIF’s short positions. It closed at $1.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. It also creates and makes semiconductor masks; and makes and trades in solar cell related semiconductor products. It has a 97.86 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the bumping and circuit probe testing, as well as marketing related activities.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 132,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,535 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 1.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 352,471 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc reported 851,703 shares. First Dallas Secs invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 21,968 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Da Davidson And accumulated 231,520 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 18,223 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co owns 190,802 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & holds 48,482 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Ridge Management holds 359,193 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 972,767 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Incorporated owns 3.24M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 12.63% above currents $28.5 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”.

Washington Trust Company increased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 21,421 shares to 246,337 valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IEFA) stake by 31,519 shares and now owns 114,751 shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.48 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.