Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $823,455; Netapp (NTAP) Sentiment Is 0.77

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 178 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 231 sold and trimmed equity positions in Netapp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 219.58 million shares, down from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Netapp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 185 Increased: 111 New Position: 67.

Washington Trust Company decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 435 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Washington Trust Company holds 28,607 shares with $54.17 million value, down from 29,042 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $844.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.14. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. for 71,659 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc. owns 20,268 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream Partners L.P. has 1.72% invested in the company for 247,839 shares. The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.52% in the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 129,889 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 16.33 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.12 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 92.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 8,618 shares to 85,603 valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,602 shares and now owns 20,375 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

