Washington Trust Company Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $17.06 Million

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 3.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 3.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,933 shares to 98,490 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,682 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital Mgmt De stated it has 6,296 shares. 398,898 were reported by Edgemoor Investment Advsr. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 3,788 shares. Archon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 116,500 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,449 shares. 20,962 were accumulated by Boltwood Management. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 338,558 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,056 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank & Trust And Tru Co Of Newtown invested in 69,087 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Natl Asset Management holds 1.57% or 106,406 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M invested in 1.21% or 276,615 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.