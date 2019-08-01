Washington Trust Company Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose, Westpac Banking Increased by $1.01 Billion Its Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 4,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,083 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95B, up from 15,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $284.17. About 455,817 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 162,823 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 200 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Comm Comml Bank owns 21,720 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability accumulated 84 shares. Notis owns 6,240 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Court Place Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,598 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability holds 6,892 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,030 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,548 shares to 164,609 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 13,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,314 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). World Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,798 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 4,608 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1,198 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com. First Amer State Bank owns 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. 46,450 were accumulated by Voya Inv Ltd. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.36% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Claar Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,846 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.54% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 778,372 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 135,460 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.09% or 1,707 shares.