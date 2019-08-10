Washington Trust Company Has Raised Its Universal Display (OLED) Stake; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Market Value Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.85 Million

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 63,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 104,671 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 168,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 589,980 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG) by 28,654 shares to 95,813 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,489 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Universal Display Corporation (OLED) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Up 30.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt invested in 1,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mengis Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 14,025 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 269 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,326 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 579 shares. 275 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Llc. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 479,604 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 23,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.24M were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. 207 were reported by Johnson Financial. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 1,319 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc has 1,710 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has 54,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.77 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtn Lc Ny reported 209,454 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 104,671 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 10,166 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,174 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 56 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd reported 24,125 shares stake. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 91,357 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 93,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.02% or 45,124 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 98,800 shares. Alpha Windward Llc invested in 17,138 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) by 46,020 shares to 148,881 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federated Investors Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federated Investors’ longtime corporate counsel dies at age 74 – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.