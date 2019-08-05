Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by $453,544 as Stock Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 829,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.92M, down from 838,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 18,975 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 128,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 135,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 2.16 million shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $26,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold WASH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 0.16% more from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) or 4,314 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 300 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Washington Tru Com stated it has 829,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). 1,089 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Advisory Services Networks owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Btim holds 220,088 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 10,068 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1.11M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,998 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 2,070 shares. Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Champlain Investment Partners Lc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Slips as U.S. Dollar Rises on Budget Deal – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Imperial Mining Provides Update on Development Plans for the Crater Lake Scandium Project – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Funko Appoints Jennifer Fall Jung as Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 2,838 shares to 7,018 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,723 shares to 265,130 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 31,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Wage Growth, for Second Quarter 2019, Accelerated to 4 Percent Over the Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,541 are owned by Raub Brock Limited Partnership. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amer Grp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atwood & Palmer owns 9,450 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.84M shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 0.59% or 43,532 shares. Motco owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,134 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,425 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc stated it has 56,414 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 596,005 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 0.77% or 97,901 shares. Conning Inc reported 18,082 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake.