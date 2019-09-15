Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Position In Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Was Has Upped

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 147,139 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 164,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 51,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 35,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 1.37M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 0.26% or 3.89M shares in its portfolio. Quantum accumulated 7,311 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 128,374 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 338,716 shares. Arga Invest Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.48% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.2% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Invest Advisors owns 5,790 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,259 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,611 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.02% or 104,916 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 52,292 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 10.46M shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca owns 22,290 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,421 shares to 246,337 shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lin Media Llc by 3,082 shares to 5,625 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,909 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group.