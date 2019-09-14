Washington Trust Company Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.12 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose, Proshare Advisors Trimmed Position

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 46,702 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20 million, down from 51,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37 million, up from 285,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 21,307 shares to 158,447 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 48,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 6,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,858 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).