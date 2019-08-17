Washington Trust Company Has Increased Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Holding; TORSTAR CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (TORSF) SI Increased By 0.62%

Washington Trust Company increased Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) stake by 16.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 19,362 shares as Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Washington Trust Company holds 136,006 shares with $6.94 million value, up from 116,644 last quarter. Kraft Foods Inc now has $78.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF) had an increase of 0.62% in short interest. TORSF’s SI was 16,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.62% from 16,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 7 days are for TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF)’s short sellers to cover TORSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6305. About 3,000 shares traded or 458.66% up from the average. Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media firm in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.77 million. It operates in three divisions: Metroland Media Group , Star Media Group (SMG), and Digital Ventures. It currently has negative earnings. The MMG segment publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers, and approximately 100 weekly community newspapers; and digital properties, including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, and wagjag.com, as well as regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.18% above currents $54.54 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

