Washington Trust Company Has Increased Its Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Position by $987,462; Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $304.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 2.22M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 19.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44 million, down from 35.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 2.99 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). West Family Invs accumulated 20,000 shares. Central State Bank & Communications reported 700 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf Invs America Incorporated reported 57,289 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.42% or 45,987 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc accumulated 23,284 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 159,421 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 79,032 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.18% or 11,901 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 9.11M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm reported 3.46 million shares stake. Bb&T has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 162,056 shares. 33,068 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. M&R Mgmt Inc invested in 21,862 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,272 shares to 70,895 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,618 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 80,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 42,972 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 1,175 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 23,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 145 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 123,524 shares. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.86% or 6.11M shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 37,501 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 119,750 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 111,318 shares. Barometer Capital Management accumulated 191,580 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 301,243 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).