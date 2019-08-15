Washington Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $624,306; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $68.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 627,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,089 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 4,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 106,976 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 102,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 5,498 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $69.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,364 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares to 112,751 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.