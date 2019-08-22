Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holding by $733,184 as Valuation Declined; Long Pond Capital LP Holds Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 146,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.84 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 133,910 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 146,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, down from 150,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $172.17. About 9.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $81.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.